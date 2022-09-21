Beer spills onto highway following tractor-trailer crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that closed all southbound lanes of a major highway.

Troopers said several tractor-trailers were involved in the crash. At least one truck was filled with cases of beer and had been opened up along one side.

The payload of beverages spilled out, covering several hundred feet of road with cans and boxes.

Traffic along southbound I-75 was diverted to a nearby state road.

There was no initial report on injuries or a cause for the crash; an investigation is ongoing.