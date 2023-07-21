Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 2023

Watch Now
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jul 21, 2023
Florida's 2023 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 24 and runs through August 6.

Items exempt from the tax holiday are:

  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles less than $30
  • Most school supplies less than $50
  • Clothing, footwear and accessories less than $100
  • Computers and related accessories less than $1,500 purchased for personal and non-commercial use

The next back to school tax holiday is January 1 - 14, 2024.
For more information on sales tax holidays, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website.

