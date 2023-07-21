Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 2023

Florida's 2023 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 24 and runs through August 6.
Items exempt from the tax holiday are:
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles less than $30
- Most school supplies less than $50
- Clothing, footwear and accessories less than $100
- Computers and related accessories less than $1,500 purchased for personal and non-commercial use
The next back to school tax holiday is January 1 - 14, 2024.
For more information on sales tax holidays, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website.