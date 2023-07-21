Back to School Sales Tax Holiday 2023

Florida's 2023 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 24 and runs through August 6.

Items exempt from the tax holiday are:



Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles less than $30

Most school supplies less than $50

Clothing, footwear and accessories less than $100

Computers and related accessories less than $1,500 purchased for personal and non-commercial use

The next back to school tax holiday is January 1 - 14, 2024.

For more information on sales tax holidays, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website.