Auto insurance rates drop in Florida after years of increases, but will it last?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After years of soaring premiums, Florida drivers are finally seeing some relief—at least when it comes to auto insurance.

In a rare turn of good news, Florida’s top five auto insurance groups—which together cover nearly 80% of the state's insured drivers—are cutting rates by an average of 6.5% in 2025. Some companies are slashing rates by as much as 11.5%, signaling what state leaders say is a much-needed shift toward market stability.

“It’s good news for the wallets of every Floridian, as we're all trying to make ends meet and succeed in life,” said Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky. “It's another sign that we're moving in the right direction. I hope to see it continue.”

The rate reductions mark a dramatic turnaround from just two years ago, when auto insurance premiums in Florida spiked more than 30%, driven largely by litigation costs and fraud.

Now, state officials say a package of legislative reforms passed in 2022 and 2023 is delivering results.

“The auto market, we’re seeing real stability emerge once again after a couple of years of pretty significant increases,” Yaworsky added.

Among the key reforms were efforts to limit lawsuit abuse, a major driver of insurer losses. According to state data, Florida’s personal auto liability loss ratio—a metric that measures how much insurers spend on claims compared to premiums collected—has dropped from 80.5% to just 53.3%, the lowest in the nation.

“No more billboard lawyers, you know,” said Lisa Miller, former Florida Deputy Insurance Commissioner. “You can't drive up and down Interstate 75, or Interstate 10 without seeing these signs that say, ‘let's sue your insurance company.’ We're seeing what we need to see in the marketplace, which was a reduction in lawsuits.”

Savings could be meaningful for drivers. Someone currently paying $2,000 a year for car insurance might save around $130 annually with a 6.5% cut.

But industry insiders warn that while the drop is welcome, deeper problems remain. Former State Senator Jeff Brandes, now head of the Florida Policy Project, said the reforms haven’t gone far enough. He’s calling for a major overhaul of the state’s decades-old insurance framework.

“It's time for us to have a serious conversation about what auto insurance should look like,” Brandes said. “It's time for us to begin to increase enforcement on the uninsured motorists and try to drive down that uninsured motorist. Because that's what's ultimately costing us so much money…”

According to the Insurance Information Institute, about 20.6% of Florida drivers are uninsured—among the highest rates in the nation.

Some now wonder if this new era of savings will last. Experts say the real test will be down the road: whether these initial reductions remain sustainable—and whether they actually reach drivers.

In the meantime, shopping around could pay off. A recent report from LexisNexis found that nearly half of U.S. auto policyholders have searched for better deals in the past year—and many found them.