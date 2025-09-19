Apparent human remains found during luggage check at Tampa airport: CBP

TAMPA, Fla. — Apparent human remains were found in a luggage check at Tampa International Airport (TPA), according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Tampa and Miami Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel posted via the social media platform X what started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at TPA turned bizarre.
According to the post, CBP agriculture specialists found prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and "a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a skull."
Martel said the traveler claimed the items were for rituals.
Officials noted they seized the items and destroyed them due to serious health risks.
