Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Apparent human remains found during luggage check at Tampa airport: CBP

CBP Tampa human remains
@DFOFlorida via X
CBP Tampa human remains
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Apparent human remains were found in a luggage check at Tampa International Airport (TPA), according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Tampa and Miami Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel posted via the social media platform X what started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at TPA turned bizarre.

According to the post, CBP agriculture specialists found prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and "a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a skull."

Martel said the traveler claimed the items were for rituals.

Officials noted they seized the items and destroyed them due to serious health risks.

“It's been a little stressful. I don't know when I'll be able to do it.”
The Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is hearing from Floridians who want a COVID vaccine but still can’t find a pharmacy giving out the shot.

Can you get the COVID vaccine in FL? Apparently, you can but it’s complicated

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.