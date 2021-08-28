AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children from Panama City

PANAMA CITY, FLa. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for two-year-olds Teddy Jones Jr. and Shantese Jones.

The children were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Everitt Avenue in Panama City. Teddy Jones Jr., was last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper. Shantese Jones was also last seen wearing a t-shirt and diaper. Teddy and Shantese both have curly hair.

The children may be in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm.

They may be traveling in a 2007, black Honda Accord, Florida tag number QKTU58. The back passenger window has three or four strips of duct tape at the top.

If located, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or 911, but DO NOT APPROACH.