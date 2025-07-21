AAA says Florida gas prices fluctuate but remain within familiar range

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida gas prices continue to fluctuate within 30-cent range
Florida gas prices are showing a pattern of ups and downs while maintaining relative stability within a 30-cent range throughout the year, according to AAA.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $2.93 last week—the lowest daily average since May. From there, prices surged to $3.14 per gallon mid-week before sliding back down to $3.08 on Sunday.

This rebound marks a 14-cent increase from last week, though prices remain 6 cents lower than last month and 30 cents below this time last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive metro markets in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.24), Naples ($3.16), and Gainesville ($3.14).

The least expensive metro markets include Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.88), Panama City ($2.90), and Pensacola ($2.92).

Current national average gas prices stand at $3.14 per gallon, while Florida's average is $3.08 and Georgia's is $2.90.

