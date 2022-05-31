Watch
A big Hoop-Dee-Doo: Show returns to Disney World

Posted at 8:11 AM, May 31, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — A foot-stomping dinner theatre show is preparing to make a hoedown-style return to Walt Disney World.

Reservations have opened for the grand return of the "Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue," a Western-themed show that first premiered in 1974.

"The Pioneer Hall Players and cast members will be welcoming back guests to this frontier-style family fun dining experience in Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground," Disney posted on its park blog.

Disney says the show will feature upgraded audio and lighting systems and some changes to its script and scenery.

"We had the unique opportunity to really look at this show and take it to the next level for everyone involved," said David Moore, stage manager.

Shows resume June 23; Disney World guests can book tickets via the theme park's website or the My Disney Experience app.

