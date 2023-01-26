$50 million has been awarded to the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has been awarded more than $50 million.

The Florida hometown heroes program assists law enforcement officers, educators, military personnel, veterans, and healthcare professional in purchasing their first homes.

The program has assisted nearly 3,500 hometown hears since the start of the program in 2022. The program provides Florida's community workers with down payments and closing costs to help purchase a primary residence in their communities.

To qualify homebuyers must connect with one of Florida housing's participating loan officers and have a minimum credit score of 640. Homebuyers will also have to provide certification for one of the eligible

occupations and meet the income threshold.