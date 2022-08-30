Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

5-year-old killed, 8-year-old critical after overnight shooting in Tampa

hillsboroughshooting.png
WFTS
hillsboroughshooting.png
Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 05:55:08-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after an overnight shooting killed one young child and left another critically injured.

HCSO said the shooting happened in a residential area in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found the children injured and rushed them to Tampa General.

The 5-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 8-year-old is in critical condition.

HCSO said authorities believe everyone involved is accounted for. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4