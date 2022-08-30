5-year-old killed, 8-year-old critical after overnight shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after an overnight shooting killed one young child and left another critically injured.

HCSO said the shooting happened in a residential area in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found the children injured and rushed them to Tampa General.

The 5-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 8-year-old is in critical condition.

HCSO said authorities believe everyone involved is accounted for. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

