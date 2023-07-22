3 suitcases with human remains found floating in Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach said Friday that three suitcases with human remains were found floating in the water.

At 4:03 p.m., police said they received a 911 call of a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found also containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal Waterway at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

At this early stages of the investigation, police said the remains appear to belong to an unidentified woman. The victim's remains were taken to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.