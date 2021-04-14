2021 Florida State Fair food, promotion days

The 2021 Florida State Fair begins soon and in addition to the classics, the fair has a new line-up of treats you can try.
The fair opens on April 22 and runs until May 2.
Event organizers say while the event is mostly outdoors CDC and Florida Department of Health recommendations will be adhered to. That includes providing sanitation stations inside the event, requiring masks and social distancing.
This year some of the new food includes peanut butter and jelly tots; gelato nachos; deep-fried molten lava cake and a pickle pizza.
Tickets are on sale now, it's $9 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages six to 11. An all-day armband is $30 on a weekend or $20 on a weekday.
There are a number of promotion days.
- Hero's Day
- Thursday, April 22
- Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, doctors, nurses, hospital & emergency clinic staff with valid ID.
- Senior Day:
- Any Monday-Thursday
- Discounted admission for seniors age 55+
- Homeschool Day:
- Monday, April 26
- Free admission for Homeschool students under the age of 18 until 6 p.m. with a paid adult admission.
- $2 Tuesday:
- Tuesday, April 27
- $2 admission, $2 select rides and food items after 2 p.m.
- Thrill Thursday Ride-a-Thon:
- Thursday, April 29
- $15 Ride Armbands after 3 p.m.
- Kid's Day:
- Friday, April 30
- Free admission for kids under the age of 18 until 6 p.m. with a paid adult admission. Adult supervision is required after 6 p.m.