2 bodies found in landing gear of Jet Blue plane in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Maintenance workers discovered two bodies in the landing gear compartment of a Jet Blue plane, after it landed in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night, according to the airline.

The bodies were found during a post flight inspection at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Jet Blue says the identities of the people are not known, and “the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.”

JetBlue said the flight most recently operated as Flight 1801 from New York's JFK Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says stowaways often use the landing gear compartment, not realizing how little space is available in the bay when the gear is retracted.

Two weeks ago, a body was found in the wheel bay of a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui.

Stowaways who aren’t crushed often lose consciousness for lack of oxygen or freezing once the plane is at cruising altitude.