$2.3 million worth of drugs washed up in the Florida Keys

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 24, 2023
According to a U.S. Border Patrol agent, good samaritans discovered suspicious packages washed up in the Florida Keys this past weekend.

The packages contained 146 lbs. of cocaine & were turned over to Border Patrol custody. Officials say the drugs have an estimated street value of $2.3 million.

