17-year-old driving under the influence causes rollover crash that killed 6 in west Delray Beach, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said a 17-year-old boy suspected of driving under the influence caused a fatal crash late Thursday night west of Delray Beach that left six people dead.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the teen from Wellington was driving a 2019 BMW M5 "at a high rate of speed" around 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of U.S. 441.

The teen — who investigators suspect was under the influence of "alcohol/drugs," according to a crash report — rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue that had six people inside.

The impact caused the Rogue to head into a grass and dirt median where it flipped and rolled over before landing upside-down in the median.

PBSO said five people inside the Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene, while a sixth was taken to Delray Medical Center and passed away. The names of the deceased have not been released.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash.

WPTV The 14000 block of U.S. 441 in west Delray Beach, the site of a deadly crash on Jan. 27, 2022.

WPTV spoke over the phone Friday to the father of the teen, who said he and his wife were with their son all night Thursday until about 30 minutes before the crash.

During the family's time together, the father said no alcohol was consumed.

The father added that Friday morning a crash investigator requested to preserve the teen's toxicology blood work.

PBSO deputies are investigating the incident.