15 to 20 people taken to hospital after JetBlue flight from Cancun diverts to Tampa after altitude drop

TAMPA, Fla. — According to JetBlue, a flight from Cancun to Newark made an emergency landing in Tampa on Thursday afternoon after experiencing a sudden drop in altitude, prompting a medical response for passengers and crew.

JetBlue said Flight 1230 diverted to Tampa International Airport (TPA) after the incident occurred, and was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crew members.

Tampa Fire Rescue said approximately 15 to 20 passengers were evaluated and taken to local hospitals. All injuries are non-life-threatening, officials say.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” JetBlue said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Airbus 320 diverted around 2 p.m. local time after the crew reported a flight control issue. The aircraft had departed Cancun International Airport and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport.

This is a developing story.

