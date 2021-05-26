Residents asked to refrain from outdoor burning as dry conditions persist

WFTX — The Caloosahatchee District urges residents and visitors to refrain from outdoor burning, especially during this period of increased wildfire danger. As of May 25, there were 71 active wildfires burning 5,544 acres statewide.

Due to the continued dry weather and increased wildfire activity, all residents in Lee, Collier and Hendry counties are asked to refrain from any outdoor burning until significant rainfall resumes locally. Any burn authorizations will be issued on a case-by-case basis until further notice and will resume to normal operations once conditions improve.

Your participation is vital to help prevent wildfires. Be extra cautious with anything that emits a spark or gives off significant heat. Dried fuels such as leaves, sticks and twigs easily catch fire and pulling off to the side of the road onto dead vegetation can ignite a wildfire. With the right weather conditions, all forms of motorized vehicles including cars, golf carts, motorcycles, airboats, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) or side by side (UTVs) can be fire starters. Be just as careful with lawn mowers or other motorized equipment in and around the yard.