Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Multiple Red Tide Health Alerts rescinded in Lee County

items.[0].image.alt
Karan Deardorff, FOX 4 Photographer
Red tide health alert
Red tide health alert
Posted at 6:31 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 18:31:47-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) is rescinding the Health Alert for the red tide bloom near Bonita Springs Beach Park, Lighthouse Beach Park, and Tarpon Bay Road Beach Access.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website reports Red Tide is at very low levels near Bonita Springs Beach Park, Lighthouse Beach Park and Tarpon Bay Road Beach Access, therefore DOH-Lee has rescinded health alerts for those locations.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting of illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-800-222-1222.

Additional information on locations where red tide has been found is available on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019