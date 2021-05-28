Multiple Red Tide Health Alerts rescinded in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) is rescinding the Health Alert for the red tide bloom near Bonita Springs Beach Park, Lighthouse Beach Park, and Tarpon Bay Road Beach Access.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website reports Red Tide is at very low levels near Bonita Springs Beach Park, Lighthouse Beach Park and Tarpon Bay Road Beach Access, therefore DOH-Lee has rescinded health alerts for those locations.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting of illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-800-222-1222.

Additional information on locations where red tide has been found is available on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website.