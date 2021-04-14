Household chemical waste drop off for Lehigh Acres residents on April 22nd

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres residents can dispose of household chemical waste such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids, and pool chemicals on Thursday, April 22.

The Earth Day collection, hosted by Lee County Solid Waste in partnership with Lee County Parks and Rec, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road South, on the east parking lot between the skate park and baseball fields.

Drop-off is an easy, drive-through process available to all residents at no charge.

Businesses that need chemical waste disposal can call Clean Earth at 321-952-1516 to schedule an appointment for the monthly business collection held at the county’s permanent Household Chemical Waste drop-off location, 6441 Topaz Court, off Metro Parkway in south Fort Myers.