Health alert issued for Caloosahatchee, Franklin Locks

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the Caloosahatchee River and Franklin Locks.

The alert comes after a water sample tested on June 1st.

When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water.

Updates on alerts for Caloosahatchee’s - Alva Boat Ramp and Davis Boat Ramp are posted on the Florida DEP website.

The Department of Health says Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important. Additional information on blue-green algae is available on the Department of Health’s website.

If you wish to report a new algae bloom please visit DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algae blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.