HEALTH ALERT: Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Jaycee Park by The Florida Department of Health in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Health Alert has been issued for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins at Jaycee Park by The Florida Department of Health in Lee County in response to a water sample taken on July 20, 2021. It is advised that the public should exercise caution in and around Jaycee Park.

The Florida Department of Health advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

For more information visit The Florida Department of Health in Lee County