Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launches the new Florida Fishing Pier Finder

WFTX — Are you looking for a place to fish from shore? Check out the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) new Florida Fishing Pier Finder [lnks.gd], an interactive map that allows anglers to find publicly-accessed fishing piers, jetties and fishing-specific bridges in freshwater and saltwater locations throughout the state. It is best viewed using a computer or tablet with a larger screen.

Visit MyFWC.com/PierFinder to search for a location by county, city, feature name and type of feature (such as a bridge or pier). These structures give anglers who enjoy fishing from shore or do not have a boat an opportunity to catch a variety of species. Some fishable structures extend a few feet into the water, while others extend 2,000 or more feet into the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean. A majority of these structures are free to use. For those fishing piers where a fee is required, almost all have a pier license that covers anglers, resident and non-resident, that fish on the pier.

“I am thrilled with the FWC’s new Florida Fishing Pier Finder. This innovative platform helps anglers find areas where they can enjoy the diverse fishing opportunities found here in Florida, the Fishing Capital of the World,” said FWC Commissioner Gary Lester. “Providing shore-based anglers with easy-to-use location information for fishing piers, bridges and jetties increases access options and possibilities for new and experienced anglers.”

The Florida Fishing Pier Finder was created through funding from the federal Sport Fish Restoration program, which collects taxes from purchases of fishing equipment and motorboat fuel to fund projects that provide enhanced fishing opportunities. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR.

So, what are you waiting for? With a wealth of different ways to fish Florida waters, check out the new Florida Fishing Pier Finder and make some fishing memories! Interested in learning more about how to fish in Florida? Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click “Learn to Fish.” Questions? Contact Marine@MyFWC.com.

Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports outreach and education efforts like the new Florida Fishing Pier Finder.