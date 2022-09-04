Scientists at The Florida Aquarium say they're the first in the world to reproduce the Elkhorn coral species, a critical barrier between Florida properties and the coastline that is being threatened by climate change.
Florida coastline's dwindling coral species revitalized by breakthrough technology
Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 10:50:17-04
