DOH-Lee issues health alert for Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) is issuing a health alert for the Caloosahatchee-Franklin Locks based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp. When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

Additional information on blue-green algae is available on the Department of Health’s website.

If you wish to report a new algae bloom please visit DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms.

DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algal blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.