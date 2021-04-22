Department of Health - Lee County issues health alert for Alva boat ramp

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 4/30:

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) has lifted a Health Alert at the Alva Boat Ramp based on water sampling results from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). DEP conducted sampling in the area and did not detect the presence of microcystin toxins.

DOH - Lee is issuing a health alert for the Alva Boat Ramp based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp. When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms.

DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algal blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.