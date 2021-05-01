Department of Health in Lee County issues health alert for Davis Boat Ramp

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) is issuing a health alert for the Davis Boat Ramp based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp. When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

DEP will continue to post updates on their website.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms.