Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

Department of Health in Lee County issues health alert for Davis Boat Ramp

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kevin Koch
Blue-green algae in the water near Normandy Court in Cape Coral on July 19, 2018.
Blue-green algae in the water near Normandy Court
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 22:57:16-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH) is issuing a health alert for the Davis Boat Ramp based on reports of algae toxins found by the ramp. When blue-green toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

DEP will continue to post updates on their website.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work together to respond to algal blooms.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise

Protecting Paradise, a focus on environmental issues in SWFL

WFTX Digital Team
11:23 AM, Feb 19, 2019