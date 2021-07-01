Blue Green Algae alert issued for Orange River – Manatee Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County’s Department of Health has issued a health alert for the presence of blue-green algal toxins in Orange River – Manatee Park.

The alert is in response to a water sample that was taken on June 24, and the Department of Health encourages everyone to exercise caution in and around Orange River – Manatee Park.

It is advised to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae, or discolored and/or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area as water with present algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.