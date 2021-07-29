Watch
1 dead, 1 injured in Florida's 2-day lobster miniseason

Kelsie Weekes
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 29, 2021
ISLAMORADA, Fla — One diver has died and another man was injured in separate incidents as Florida’s lobster miniseason opened.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the diver died early Wednesday while preparing to harvest spiny lobsters off the Florida Keys.

Another man was airlifted to a Miami hospital from the lower Keys after a boat propeller struck him in the leg.

Authorities haven't released more details or identified the victims. The popular two-day spiny lobster event attracts thousands to the Keys every year in July. Some use nets and others go snorkeling hoping to catch their limits.

