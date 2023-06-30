Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nixes numerous 2023 bills without explanation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's governor isn't offering reasons for his recent vetoes of bipartisan bills. It's prompted some to suggest that his 2024 campaign is getting in the way of good policy for Floridians.

Typically, when the chief executive nixes something the Legislature wants, there's at least a reason why, but as of Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis has said no to at least six 2023 bills. And, curiously, only given a reason for one. The others— only a short letter with no explanation.

DeSantis was more vocal last year— offering details for almost every nixed policy. What's changed? He's now running for the White House and trying to campaign further right from his chief GOP rival, former President Donald Trump. It's a strategy that might explain some of his vetoes, like two of the latest.

One would have put Florida on a path to greener state vehicles, which doesn't gel with DeSantis' recent rejection of the president's push for electric vehicles.

"We're going to reverse [President Joe] Biden's policies forcing Americans to buy electric vehicles," DeSantis said during a recent campaign stop in South Carolina. "That's your choice, what you want to buy. I want a normal car. I think that's the best. But, you know, to each their own."

The other axed bill gave more Floridians a chance to expunge criminal records. It comes after DeSantis denounced policies reducing sentences while speaking with conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro.

"One of the things I want to do as president is go to Congress and seek the repeal of the First Step Act," DeSantis said. "If you are in jail — you should serve your time."

University of South Florida politics professor Josh Scacco said DeSantis looks to be targeting Republicans who turn out in early primaries. Winning them over could translate into wins next year.

"The governor has a very hardline on crime as well as a very critical look at the types of policies that would mitigate climate change," Scacco said. "It is such a small pool of voters, particularly in the Iowa caucuses. These voters tend to be much more ideologically conservative. So, they are much more conservative than even a primary voter — or Republican primary voter that might vote in a later state."

Are the governor's vetoes costing Floridians? Advocates for the criminal records bill, which only received two no votes from the Legislature, think so.

"For me, this basically says that the governor is not willing to provide second chances," state Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, said.

Hart has been one of the loudest voices for criminal justice reform in the state Legislature. While she was unsure if a White House run plays a factor in the governor's decisions, she hoped he would change his mind.

"This is a Republican-sponsored bill," Hart said, "even though I am a co-sponsor on the bill because it makes good common sense."

As of Thursday afternoon— DeSantis still had nine bills on his desk, awaiting action. It was unclear how many would survive his veto pen — or if Floridians would know the rationale behind it.

We've contacted the governor's office for comment on the bills he vetoed this year. The request for details wasn't immediately returned.