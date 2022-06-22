GALLERY: Westminster Dog Show 2022 first round picks

Share Facebook

A Dalmatian competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

Georgia, a Dandie Dinmont terrier, waits to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

Scottish terriers compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

FILE -Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) walks off the field after playing the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese, Winston the French bulldog and River the German shepherd were chosen Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to advance to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. One of Winston's owners is defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who was signed last month by the Los Angeles Chargers after six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) AP

A Xoloitzcuintli competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Xolo, as it's known for short, is an often hairless breed that originally comes from Mexico.(AP Photos/Jennifer Peltz). AP

Porsche, a Russian toy, and owner Jolanta Terrell, of North Palm Beach, Fla., wait to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Russian toy is one of two breeds making their Westminster debut this year. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

Splash, a French bulldog, takes in her surroundings after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

Dalmatians compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

Virginia King Kirby of Pottstown, Pa., grooms an Italian greyhound named Grace Kelly for competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) AP

Bentley, a Maltese, waits to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photos/Jennifer Peltz) AP

