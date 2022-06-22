GALLERY: Westminster Dog Show 2022 first round picks
GALLERY: Westminster Dog Show 2022 first round picks
Will the hound be trumpeting a victory, or is its tiny cousin toying with a win? What about the French bulldog with an owner in the NFL? Or has the German shepherd got the flow to take the top prize?
A Dalmatian competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP Georgia, a Dandie Dinmont terrier, waits to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP Scottish terriers compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP FILE -Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) walks off the field after playing the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese, Winston the French bulldog and River the German shepherd were chosen Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to advance to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. One of Winston's owners is defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who was signed last month by the Los Angeles Chargers after six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)Photo by: AP A Xoloitzcuintli competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Xolo, as it's known for short, is an often hairless breed that originally comes from Mexico.(AP Photos/Jennifer Peltz).Photo by: AP Porsche, a Russian toy, and owner Jolanta Terrell, of North Palm Beach, Fla., wait to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Russian toy is one of two breeds making their Westminster debut this year. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP Splash, a French bulldog, takes in her surroundings after competing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP Dalmatians compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP Virginia King Kirby of Pottstown, Pa., grooms an Italian greyhound named Grace Kelly for competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP Bentley, a Maltese, waits to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photos/Jennifer Peltz)Photo by: AP