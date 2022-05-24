GALLERY: Remembering Joe Pignatano

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - New York Mets coach Joe Pignatano, left, argues with first base umpire Ed Montague, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, June 26, 1977. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard, File) AP file

FILE - New York Mets coach Joe Pignatano's cap stands on end as he is "kissed" by the Philadelphia Phillies mascot, the Philly Phanatic, before a baseball game in Philadelphia, June 4, 1981. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) AP file

FILE - New York Mets coach Joe Pignatano, right, with pitcher Danny Frisell, left, looks at tomato plants he grew in the baseball bullpen of Shea Stadium in New York, June 25, 1969. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Harry Harris) AP file

FILE - Gil Hodges, second from left, the new New York Mets manager, wears a team cap with an added touch by first base coach Yogi Berra, second from right, as Bing Devine, left, president of the team, and Joe Pignatano, right, newly signed as the team's bullpen coach, watch during a visit to Shea Stadium, Oct. 17, 1967, in New York. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File) AP file

FILE - Joe Pignatano, newly signed baseball catcher for the New York Mets, poses for a photo July 14,1962, at the Polo Grounds in New York. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/Harry Harris; File) AP file

FILE - Joe Pignatano, right, a bullpen coach for the New York Mets, talks with Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose in New York, July 27, 1978, before a baseball game. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett, File) AP file

FILE - Joe DiMaggio (5), former New York Yankees baseball great, hits a single in the New York Mets' Old Timers' Game at Shea Stadium in New York on July 31, 1971, as Joe Pignatano (52), a former Brooklyn Dodgers player, catches and umpire is Lee Weyer, bottom left, look on. Pignatano, who made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 1957 and later was a coach for the New York Mets, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in Naples, Fla. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File) AP file

Prev 1 / Ad Next