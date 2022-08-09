GALLERY: Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI

Watch Now
The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.

Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)AP
Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)AP
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)AP
FILE - A Security boat patrols near Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort on Jan. 20, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)AP
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump listens during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 24, 2019. Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)AP
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)AP
FILE - The Mar-a-Lago estate on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
A man stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
A supporter of former President Donald Trump drives past the Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)AP
