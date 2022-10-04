Watch Now
GALLERY: Lee County Schools damage assessment

School officials say damage across its campuses is widespread; some need minimal work while a few 'have damage beyond repair.'

fmbelem5.jpeg Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook FMBelem2.jpeg Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook FMBelem4.jpeg Waterline at doors on Fort Myers Beach Elementary campusPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook FMBElem.jpeg Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook FMBelem3.jpeg Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook sanibel5.jpeg Sanibel SchoolPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook sanibel2.jpeg Sanibel SchoolPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook sanibel3.jpeg Sanibel School courtyardPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook sanibel1.jpeg Photo by: School District of Lee County | Facebook sanibel4.jpeg Sanibel SchoolPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook PineIslandElem1.jpeg Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook PineIslandElem3.jpeg Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook PineIslandElem2.jpeg Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook PineIslandElem5.jpeg Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook PineIslandElem4.jpeg Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook

