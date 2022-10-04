GALLERY: Lee County Schools damage assessment
GALLERY: Lee County Schools damage assessment
School officials say damage across its campuses is widespread; some need minimal work while a few 'have damage beyond repair.'
Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Waterline at doors on Fort Myers Beach Elementary campusPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Fort Myers Beach ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Sanibel SchoolPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Sanibel SchoolPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Sanibel School courtyardPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Photo by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Sanibel SchoolPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook Pine Island ElementaryPhoto by: School District of Lee County | Facebook