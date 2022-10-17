GALLERY: La. school supports Bishop Verot after Ian
A Catholic high school from Monroe, La. delivered a truck full of supplies to the students and staff of Bishop Verot High School.
Photo by: Bishop Verot Catholic High School | Facebook