GALLERY: Florida's Space Coast economy bounces back

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Spectators sleep next to the Max Brewer Bridge while waiting to view the launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville , Fla. The launch was scrubbed. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

A vendor sells souvenir flags to spectators on the Max Brewer Bridge waiting to view the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. The launch was scrubbed. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

A child waves a souvenir flag while waiting on the Max Brewer Bridge to view the launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. The launch was scrubbed. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Zeno Rajnai, holds his souvenir flag after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. Rajnai is visiting from Hungary and was hoping to witness the launch. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Spectators leave the Max Brewer Bridge after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B ready for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Saturday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Spectators leave the Max Brewer Bridge after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next