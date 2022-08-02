GALLERY: Cruz sentencing phase, Aug. 1

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Linda Beigel Schulman holds a photograph of her son, Scott Beigel, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Beigel Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Michael Schulman gives his victim impact statement during the penalty phase in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Victoria Gonzalez who has been called Joaquin Oliver's girlfriend, but says they called themselves "soulmates," gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Meghan Petty holds a photograph of her sister, Alaina Petty, as her mother Kelly Petty breaks down after being asked to identify her daughter in a photograph before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Petty's younger daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Linda Beigel Schulman holds a photograph of her son, Scott Beigel, before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Beigel Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Kelly Petty breaks down as she is asked to identify her daughter in a photograph (not shown) before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Petty's daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Kelly Petty, right, comforts her daughter, Meghan Petty, as she gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Ag. 1, 2022. Petty's younger daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Meghan Petty comforts her mother, Kelly Petty, as she breaks down after being asked to identify her daughter in a photograph before giving her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Petty's younger daughter, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Michael Schulman leaves the witness stand after reading his victim impact statement during the penalty phase in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next