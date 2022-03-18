Zelenskyy visits teen hospitalized after saving her brother's life

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped by a hospital to surprise a teenager who was credited for saving her younger brother's life.

In a video obtained by CBS News and NBC News, Zelenskyy is seen visiting Katya Vlasenko who also received a bouquet of pink and white flowers from him.

According to NBC News, Vlasenko was injured after she threw herself on top of her 8-year-old brother Igor during an attack.

NBC News reported that the family was trying to escape Russian forces before they were gunned down in their car.

Vlasenko's parents thought she was dead after she was shot in the back, the ribs, the lungs, and the thighs.

While visiting with Zelenskyy, Vlasenko told the Ukrainian president that he was a star on TikTok, Reuters reported.