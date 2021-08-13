YouTube star Jake Paul will not be charged in connection to 2020 looting incident

YouTube star Jake Paul will evade charges for a looting spree in Arizona, according to multiple reports.

Paul, who is currently enjoying a high-profile boxing career, recorded looting at a mall in Arizona last year.

"Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct," the U.S. Attorney's office in Arizona said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The news outlet reports Paul’s misdemeanor charges had already been dismissed.

The looting incident was one of many that took place across the country in 2020 as the Black Lives Matter movement took hold.

Paul maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.