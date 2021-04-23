Watch
Worries grow about Indonesian sub's crew as oxygen dwindles

AP Photo/Eric Ireng
Indonesia sub
Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 16:27:33-04

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s navy is scouring the waters off Bali in an increasingly frantic search for a missing submarine with only hours left in its oxygen supply for its 53 crewmembers.

The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time.

USA Today reported that the submarine went missing after a military exercise.

The submarine is said to have sunk to a depth of 2,000-2,300 feet.

The navy chief says the submarine is expected to run out of oxygen early on Saturday.

The search was bolstered by the arrival of an Australian warship equipped with sonar and a helicopter, and an American reconnaissance aircraft is expected Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, Singaporean and Malaysian rescue ships will also join the search in the coming days.

