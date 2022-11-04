World Health Organization still considers monkeypox a global health concern

The multi-continent monkeypox out break that stirred major concern among U.S. health officials in recent months is still at the World Health Organization's (WHO) highest level of concern.

WHO has labeled the virus outbreak a global health emergency; the organization's highest level of alert.

It's is considered a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)," according to the UN agency's Emergency Committee.

The alert is meant to enact a multi-country response that would release funding and allow for collaboration among countries on treatments and vaccines, Reuters reported.

The alert has been at the high level since at least July when the WHO took notice that the virus was spreading fast.

While British researchers say they have found that "considerable transmission" for monkeypox can happen even before seeing symptoms in a person, it was previously thought the virus was almost entirely spread by people who were already showing signs that they were sick.

Monkeypox is endemic in several countries on the African continent, in western and central Africa.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been nearly 78,000 confirmed cases and at least 36 deaths.