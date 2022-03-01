Watch
Woman wins the lottery, celebrated with her cat as everyone else in the house was sleeping

Virginia Lottery
A Virginia woman recently decided to play the lottery on a whim. She was up late and purchased a ticket online.

Then, when Robin Meador realized how much she had just won, she wasn't able to celebrate with anyone. Any human that is.

“Everyone else was asleep,” she told lottery officials. “So I had no one to share it with except my cat!”

Meador had reason to celebrate as she won over $300,000, without even leaving her house, or choosing numbers. She decided that night to go with the state's "Easy Pick" option which chose numbers for her.

