2 women, child reportedly shot in Times Square in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A 4-year-old girl and two women bystanders were reportedly shot and injured in Times Square on Saturday.

According to The New York Times, the child was out shopping for toys while the women were innocent bystanders.

NBC News reported the shooting occurred at 5 p.m. ET at 7th Avenue and West 44th Street.

In a tweet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said "the perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice."

According to NBC News, four men got into a dispute before shots rang out.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted out a photo of one person of interest involved in the shooting.

The victims' injuries were not life-threatening, but the little girl did undergo surgery.