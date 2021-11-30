Wife of 'El Chapo' sentenced on drug trafficking charges

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to three years in prison on drug trafficking charges.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in June to federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Coronel Aispuro also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling a GPS watch to him disguised as a food item.

Prosecutors had asked for four years in prison during a hearing in federal court in Washington, but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras imposed a shorter term, saying her role was a small piece of a much larger organization.

Guzman ran a drug ring in Mexico that included a massive smuggling operation into the U.S.

Guzman was arrested and extradited to the U.S.. He was convicted on numerous charges in 2019 and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.