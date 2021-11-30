White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Decorations unveiled for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others who stayed on the job are recognized in this year's Gingerbread White House.

It was made into a gingerbread village with the addition of a school, police, fire and gas stations, a hospital, a post office, a grocery store and a warehouse.

"To complete the finishing touches, the White House pastry team used 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage, 35 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing," the White House said.

The White House is decorated with 41 trees, approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments.

There are also more than 78,000 holiday lights in the White House.

More than 100 volunteers worked for a full week to decorate the inside and outside of the White House, officials said.