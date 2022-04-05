White House expected to extend pandemic pause on student loan repayments

A U.S. official says the White House plans to extend the pandemic pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

The pause in student loan payments was first put into place in March 2020. The Hill reports it's been extended five times.

Democrats in Congress have called on the president to do more to help people facing student loan debt amid inflation concerns.

Progressive Democrats have said Biden should cancel student loan debt altogether. However, Biden claims his powers to cancel student loan debt are limited.

As a candidate, Biden said he would support canceling up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower.