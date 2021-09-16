Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; show's fall season delayed

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Wendy Williams attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" in New York. Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition. A spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said that Williams has has been suffering fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Wendy Williams
Posted at 9:52 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 21:52:25-04

Wendy Williams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on her show's Instagram account.

The talk show host is apparently vaccinated.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," the Instagram post says.

The Wendy Williams Show will now begin its 13th season on Oct. 4. It was scheduled to start on Sept. 20.

The Centers for Disease Control says breakthrough cases of COVID-19 happen because no vaccine is 100% effective. However, the agency states that the "risk of infection, hospitalization, and death are all much lower in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated."

Williams has faced numerous health battles over the years. In 2018, she revealed that she had Graves' disease, an immune system disorder.

Prior to announcing the positive COVID-19 test, the show's Instagram account said Williams was dealing with "ongoing health issues," but didn't elaborate.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4