WATCH: Delray Beach, Florida Police save children, woman from ledge over a garage

WARNING: Some might find the video disturbing due to content and language

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.-- Delray Beach, Florida police officers responded to a call Saturday of a woman and children standing on a roof.

When they got there, they say they found a 23-year-old woman who was hallucinating and two small children on the garage ledge on a townhouse.

Officer Rob Addea got under the window, ready to catch a child or the woman if necessary, police said.

“Just get the kids back inside,” Addea said.

Two other officers went upstairs and out a window to the ledge and one grabbed the children's arms while the other tried to reason with the woman, police said.

Police eventually were able to rescue all of them.

Body camera video recorded the actions of the officers.

The woman has been committed to a mental health facility under the Baker Act and might face criminal charges, police said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating and the children are in their custody.