Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio sorry after calling Capitol insurrection a 'dust-up'

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio issued an apology for his word choice after doubling down on a comparison he made between the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and social justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

The defensive coordinator said that during the 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem."

He referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol" and questioned why the protests and insurrection don't receive the same scrutiny.

On Wednesday afternoon, Del Rio released a statement on Twitter apologizing for calling the riot a “dust-up." He said the comment was "irresponsible" and "negligent."

He stood by comments “condemning violence in communities across the country,” adding that he is a supporter of peaceful protests.

He ended his statement by saying, "I love, respect and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."