Volvo recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the US

Volvo announced it's recalling nearly 260,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to faulty airbags.

The recall covers S80 sedans from 2001-2006 and S60s from 2001-2009.

Volvo says the airbag on the driver's side can explode and send shrapnel flying across the vehicle.

Owners can expect a letter from a dealership after Nov. 29. They will be able to take their car in to replace the airbag's inflator.

The faulty airbags are linked to at least one death, according to documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.