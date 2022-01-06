Watch
Virginia man charged $600 after being stuck in snowy I-95 traffic mess

Steve Helber/AP
Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 19:06:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Andrew Peters was shocked when he received a $600 charge from Uber after being stuck on I-95 for hours after a strong snowstorm this week.

Peters told WTOP that he hopped in an Uber after his flight from San Francisco landed at Dulles International Airport.

Peters said it took nine hours before it made it home.

According to WTOP, Peters was hit with an initial $200 charge, which he paid, but a $400 charge was added.

Eventually, Peters said he was able to get in contact with Uber, which apologized for the fee. The company reportedly refunded him the entire $600 and said the money would not be taken away from the driver's earnings.

Virginia officials have defended their response to the storm, saying the roads weren't pretreated because rain fell first, which would have made the treatments ineffective.

The poor conditions left hundreds of drivers stranded Monday and Tuesday.

