Video: Australian zoo removes gator from lagoon after it showed hostility

SOMERSBY, Australia — A crew at an Australian zoo used incredible teamwork to remove an alligator from a lagoon after it reportedly showed hostility toward other gators and its keepers.

The Australian Reptile Park in Somersby said the hostile alligator, named Kanye, was charging keepers and displaying aggressive behavior toward the other 54 gators during this mating season.”

Australian Reptile Park Director Tim Faulkner told Storyful that the nearly 4 meter-long alligator came out of hibernation explosive, so it was a danger to himself, the other alligators, and the staff.

So, the New South Wales zoo made the decision to isolate Kanye in a “naughty corner” for a while until he calms down.

To get Kanye out, employees first lassoed his mouth and worked together to pull the alligator out of the water. Once the gator was out, workers jumped on top of him and began taping his mouth shut.

Carefully, the crew then moved Kanye to a board, which they used to carry the alligator out of the area and into another habitat.

“There’s nothing easy about moving a 350-kilo American alligator. That was intense at times. But now that we got Kanye out the back, he’ll spend a couple months out here. Once he calms down a little bit, we’ll reintroduce him to the lagoon with the rest of his alligator mates. But jeez, that was tough,” said Dan Rumsey, a zookeeper at the facility.